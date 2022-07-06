Editorials Educate on crypto cash risks

By BUSINESS DAILY

Cryptocurrencies have continued to gain popularity as an investment option for youth in Kenya, despite repeated warnings by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) over the stability of these coins.

The lack of regulation, which coincidentally is one of the draws of these coins, becomes a concern when a significant proportion of the productive segment of society carries exposure to these alternative assets.

This is why the United Nations, which estimates that 8.5 percent of Kenya’s population or 4.5 million individuals own cryptocurrencies, is calling for tighter scrutiny on these assets.

These concerns mirror those of the CBK, which has in the past pointed that the crypto-assets pose a risk to financial stability, and can easily be used by criminals to hide or move illicit funds.

At the end of the day, the continued popularity of these coins despite Central Bank’s warnings and the current volatility means that regulation of some sort is inevitable.

Additionally, investor education to show would-be buyers the risks involved in order to protect those being pulled into Ponzi-like coin schemes by the promise of non-existent riches is also necessary.