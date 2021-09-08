Editorials Embrace the performance model for varsity funding

The Universities Funding Board (UFB) has rolled out a performance-based model in which cash allocation to institutions is based on indicators such as course completion rate and gender balance.

Under this model, funding will also be pegged on other performance indicators such as research outputs, the number of industrial attachments facilitated by universities, and the number of female students enrolled in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) courses.

Further, it will consider the number of joint programmes each university has with commerce, industry, and civil society organisations in each year as well as graduate employability rate, a year after graduation.

This model is very timely and will substantially boost efficiency in our public universities where some administrators and teaching staff have abused their positions to perpetrate rot.

For example, a low course completion rate has been problematic in our universities for years, leading to wastage of funds and time.

Unfortunately, the problem has largely been sustained by some rogue lecturers who opt to frustrate their students through egoistic behaviour.

Thousands of cases are registered each year, especially among students pursuing postgraduate studies, where lecturers become uncooperative with candidates seeking guidance on their thesis or dissertation work.

As a result of this, hundreds of students fail to complete their courses. The performance indicator on industry partnership and graduate employment rate is another area that must be enforced comprehensively for the sake of millions of youth in this country.

Universities must forge creative partnerships with industry so that training programmes match the needs of industry and employers.

It is useless churning out thousands of graduates into the market whose skills are irrelevant. Universities and industry should be involved in the designing of courses so that there is a synergy between training and market demand.

Universities must also improve their research partnerships with industry to stay relevant. Industry requires constant research input for innovation and institutions of higher learning should capitalise on this to drive growth. These reforms bode well for higher education and should be fully supported.