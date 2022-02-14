Editorials Embrace transparency in Defence ministry tenders

That the Ministry of Defence disregarded procurement laws in the purchase of Sh8.96 million worth of foodstuff is worrying.

The special audit, which indicts the ministry for award tenders without approved procurement plans, also raises concerns about the extent of the rot, considering that the operations at the Defence ministry are usually shrouded in secrecy.

The audit unearthed irregularities in the purchase of cabbages, carrots, tomatoes, onion, pineapples, oranges, mangoes, and potatoes, and showed that tender prices were high without justification.

For instance, besides a contract for the supply of potatoes, having an original price of Sh2,940 and adjusted upwards to Sh3,675, there are no documents to show the quantities supplied.

This may just be a sneak peek into the massive irregularities in the tendering processes at the ministry.

The audit shows some suppliers were awarded contracts yet they did not appear in the prequalified list of suppliers.

Others bagged lucrative tenders through irregularities in the tender evaluation, awards to non-winning bidders and bidders not evaluated.

The ministry must embrace transparency in such tenders if the government’s fight against corruption in public procurement is to be won. Just like all public tenders, there should be proper stakeholder participation and easy access to the contracts.

Public procurement is one of the activities most vulnerable to corruption. Corruption risks are exacerbated by a lack of transparency.

The least the Ministry of Defence should do is follow the procurement laws, including making the prequalified list of winners available. Food supply is not necessarily a sensitive product that ought to be cloacked in privacy.