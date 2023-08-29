Editorials End political standoff for the good of the economy

For an economy that is already battling inflation, tax revenue shortfalls, mounting debt, weakening currency and many struggling businesses, another wave of political unrest will surely make a bad situation worse.

The ongoing talks between leaders from government and opposition parties must find a lasting solution for the good of the economy. This is not the time for chest-thumping.

Leaders at the negotiation table must think about the already fragile economy and the many Kenyans still nursing the physical and economic scars of political unrest.

The political class should not view this contest as about who is right or wrong. This contest should be viewed in the lens of what will be left of the economy in the end.

Many Kenyans are struggling with basics such as food. For them, continued bitter exchanges between political leaders are akin to dancing on their graves.

Many businesses and potential investors are delaying key investment decisions to be sure that a solution that brings an end to disruptive political contest is reached.

Investors have demonstrated before that they always pull back when risks such as political instability become rampant.

The effects of global shocks from events such as Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war are still being felt in the local economy. Kenya cannot therefore afford to complicate its own situation by adding political instability to its list of risks.

Kenyans are looking up to President William Ruto-led administration to deliver on the many pledges it made during the campaigns. Keeping the country peaceful and united will be key in making these promises a reality.