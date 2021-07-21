Editorials End UoN reform turf wars

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha (left) and the University of Nairobi (UoN) vice-chancellor Stephen Kiama. NMG PHOTOS

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha and University of Nairobi vice-chancellor Stephen Kiama are entangled in a dispute, again.

The latest row comes months after the latter ascended to the helm of the institution of higher learning under acrimonious circumstances.

The Cabinet Secretary last week halted Prof Kiama’s and the university council's attempt to restructure the institution.

Prof Magoha says the university did not only roll out the reform plans outside the relevant laws but also did not consult his ministry.

However, regardless of who is right or wrong, our position is that the latest conflict does not bode well for the university. Students, staff and other stakeholders will bear the brunt of the turf war between the two, affecting the operations at the university.

Public universities are cash-strapped. Quality academic programmes and finances at the institutions are in bad shape.

Therefore, there is a need for Prof Magoha and Prof Kiama should strike a middle ground and implement reforms at the UoN to address the prevailing hurdles to its smooth operations.