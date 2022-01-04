Editorials Energy tax reliefs timely

Kenya Power Company Technicians replace the Wooden Posts with the Concrete ones along Nyerere Avenue in Mombasa as the Company steps up efforts to curb Power Outages in the County in this photo taken on 4th May 2021. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

Investors should take advantage of tax incentives that have been offered in the small-scale electricity generation sector.

Power producers who sell electricity without going through the national grid have now been granted a 50 percent tax allowance.

This means that their financial burden is lower and they can make their pricing even more appealing.

The Finance Act 2021 has from January 1 recognised mini-grid power systems, which distribute electricity as “manufacturers”, giving them the same tax incentives available to large-scale generators who sell to near-monopoly Kenya Power.

The coming into force of this clause of the Finance law will see investors in power mini-grids deduct half of the expenses of the buildings and machinery used to generate electricity from income when calculating corporation taxes.

This is the democratisation of the energy sector that should be encouraged. It is clear that current entrenched players led by Kenya Power have left a lot to be desired in terms of meeting consumers’ needs reliably.

This has opened up opportunities for small players, especially in rural areas.

The parties that enabled the change of the law to treat small-scale power producers fairly deserve to be celebrated.