Editorials Enforce civil servants’ perks caps as planned

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

We call on the government to enforce the proposed restructuring of civil servants’ allowances — with the goal of taming the wage bill— in October as planned.

The reforms are much-needed, especially now that the government has limited fiscal space characterised by a large deficit and reduced ability to borrow externally due to double-digit interest rates.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) says a review of the policy to rationalise the civil servants’ allowances is almost complete, adding that implementation of the changes is expected in three months.

The review is set to reduce the allowances by about Sh100 billion per annum, freeing up significant resources for other competing needs, including development expenditure.

People working for the government deserve to be paid well for their services.

What is not acceptable is the use of the numerous allowances to inflate a civil servant’s total compensation to a figure much larger than his or her pay.

In aggregate, the allowances run into hundreds of billions of shillings and a large chunk of this is either falsified claims or earned outside core mandates for which the workers are employed. It is expected that some allowances will be scrapped while others will be merged.

There are currently over 247 remunerative and facilitative allowances, up from 31 in 1999, payable within the public sector and they have the effect of doubling a worker’s monthly pay and account for 48 percent of the State wage bill.

The huge expansion of the pay items underlines the fiscal indiscipline that has been abetted by successive administrations.

The SRC aims to cap allowances at a maximum of 40 percent of a public worker’s gross pay, shifting from the present unregulated model that inflates the workers’ take-home.

The allowances that could be chopped include entertainment, responsibility, medical, and utility, which cover items such as water, electricity, and phone calls.

Others are per diem, which the SRC says is widely abused to inflate pay. The reforms will be due under a new administration which should proceed to implement SRC’s proposals without delay.