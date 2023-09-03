Editorials Enforce measures to tame air pollution

In 2012, an estimated 6.5 million (11.6 per cent) of all global deaths were associated with indoor and outdoor air pollution. PHOTO | AFP

By BUSINESS DAILY

Kenya hosts the three-day Africa Climate Summit, which opens on Monday in Nairobi. Government, private sector, and civil society leaders gathering for the conference will discuss pertinent climate change issues, including pollution and global warming, whose effects are wreaking havoc across Africa.

However, the conference is taking place against the backdrop of reports of worsening air pollution in cities, including Nairobi, which poses health risks for the people in these urban centres.

President William Ruto-led administration has reiterated its commitment to environmental protection as demonstrated by support for electric vehicle mobility to rein in carbon emissions.

Last week, the President signed into law a Carbon Credit Trading Act. However, more policies and investments are needed to control air pollution, including those that encourage cleaner modes of transport.

We also urge government agencies such as the National Environment Management Authority to strictly enforce regulations against air pollution in urban areas.