Enforce rules to avoid pending bill pay delays

President William Ruto Chairs Cabinet Meeting on June 27, 2023 at State House, Nairobi. The Cabinet has approved establishment of a special committee on Pending Bills. PHOTO | PCS

Government contractors and suppliers face a longer wait for payment of more than Sh537.2 billion after the Cabinet approved the establishment of a special committee to audit pending bills.

The pending bills nightmare has become perennial with promises of pay often not materialising. Successive administrations at the national and county levels have often resorted to conducting audits on pending bills to verify those that qualify for payment.

While it is important to ensure transparency and accountability, the audits have proven to be a lengthy, burdensome and costly affair for taxpayers, who also have to meet the committee's expenditure.

The verification process may involve asking all the suppliers and contractors claiming to be owed money to submit claims to the committee if it follows the same procedure that is used by counties.

The delay in settling payments of pending bills has led to the deterioration of the financial positions of many individuals and businesses, especially those who tapped bank loans to do business with the government.

The government must streamline the procurement processes, seal the loopholes for the diversion of funds and punish culprits.

Clear protocols and timelines for processing pending bills can ensure prompt payments while maintaining accountability.

Enforcement of rules imposing penalties on departments or agencies that consistently delay payments without valid reasons could also incentivise timely payment of suppliers.