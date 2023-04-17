Editorials Enforce work permit rules to avoid trade row

The local traders' move to sue the State over the influx of Chinese traders' calls for clarity and enforcement of Kenya’s work permit rules.

The traders want the Immigration Services to stop issuing Chinese nationals with employment and business permits.

This risks fraying relations with China and exposing Kenya to accusation of xenophobia, upsetting the country's policy that it welcomes money from outside and does not discriminate where it comes from.

Kenyan traders are wary of direct Chinese competition not just because they are outsiders but because they seem to have deeper pockets, greater discounts for customers and a more efficient import network.

The sentiment has hardened now that Chinese investors are targeting the retail sector and selling directly to customers all manner of goods from second-hand clothes and utensils to toys and electronics.

Our take is that while the traders are within their rights to take their grievances to the High Court, enforcing immigration laws on the issuance of work and business permits is the easiest way to settle the dispute.

At the heart of the dispute is the issuance of investor passes known as Class G permits and Class D permits, which guide the employment of foreigners.

The rules of the two permits are clear. For employment, it must be for vacancies that cannot be filled by local talent.

On employment passes, the investor must show proof of investing at least $100, 000 (Sh13.5 million) and the venture must be beneficial to Kenyans.