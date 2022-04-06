Editorials Enforce work safety audits

Caleb Otieno, who allegedly fell into a metal boiler at Thika-based Blue Nile Rolling Mills Limited on Friday afternoon. PHOTO | FAMILY ALBUM

More by this Author Summary The loss to the family of the deceased in the Thika case is unfortunate, and raises the question of whether the death could have been avoided.

It also raises the question as to how safe factories are, and whether more needs to be done to avoid a repeat of the type of incident that occurred at the Thika steel mill.

There are extensive and clear rules on workplace safety in Kenya under the Occupational Safety and Health Act, including a provision for annual safety audits of workplaces that carry a risk of injury to workers.

The unfortunate incident in which a worker was killed after falling into a vat of molten steel in Thika once again highlights the need for companies to observe and enforce strict safety measures in their plants.

These rules place responsibility on firms to ensure that they provide their workers with proper safety gear and training on how to avoid accidents, and report any unsafe conditions they encounter in their workplaces.

All manufacturing firms must be asked to show proof that they have followed the regulations on workplace safety. Safety audits should be the basis of renewing their operating licences.