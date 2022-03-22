Editorials Engage industry players before cutting M-Pesa fees

Safaricom employee displays the M-Pesa money transfer service on a smartphone inside a mobile phone care centre in Nairobi on November 22, 2018. PHOTO | AFP

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary High transaction fees are a major impediment to financial inclusivity as low-income earners feel the pinch of moving money and paying for goods and services.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani told the Senate that there was need to make M-Pesa affordable at a time when the mobile money platform has become deeply entrenched in Kenyans’ business and daily lives.

While we welcome the move by the Treasury to help bring down the cost of M-Pesa, we encourage the State to engage stakeholders in robust consultations before introducing any measures.

Safaricom’s mobile money platform M-Pesa has become an integral part of Kenyans’ lives, making the move by Treasury to revise transaction fees commendable.

Perhaps we can pick lessons from the failed bank interest rates cap. The law was passed without taking into account the views of most players and as a result the government was forced to scrap it.

M-Pesa has evolved from a basic SIM card-based money transfer application into a fully-fledged financial service offering loans and savings in conjunction with local banks, plus merchant payment services.

Safaricom’s Lipa na M-Pesa service, which was launched in June 2013, has aggressively recruited merchants across the country, including large and small businesses such as fuel stations, supermarkets, corner shops and eateries.

The Treasury needs to get an understanding of the operational costs that Safaricom incurs before passing any measure that would significantly cut the fees that the firm charges for its services. The government should not see the telco as solely responsible for the high transaction charges.

Businesses price their products and services putting into consideration operational costs, including taxes and permit levies.

Therefore the Treasury, in its pursuit to make M-Pesa affordable to Kenyans, should consider eliminating or reducing some taxes that telcos pass to customers.

For its part, Safaricom should learn from global fintech firms that have lowered transaction charges and still make profits. The firm is in a position to earn more from its services and products by bringing them within the reach of Kenyans from all walks of life.