Editorials Ensure accountability in public procurement

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu on March 10, 2023. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

Corruption in public procurement poses a threat to Kenya's economy. As taxpayers, it is painful to come across reports of how our hard-earned money is being wasted or embezzled in projects that are supposed to be beneficial to the public.

News that the Chinese contractor who built the Sh21.5 billion Nairobi Western Bypass omitted six interchanges and other critical infrastructure that were approved in the initial road design, denying taxpayers value for money, is very sad.

The Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu said that when the contractor, China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), bid and won the tender for the construction of the project at a total cost of $171 million (Sh24.8 billion), the project had at least six interchanges at major shopping centres along the highway.

Footbridges and matatu pick-up points were not built as stipulated in the plan, yet the money was paid. Why do we keep treating Kenyans unfairly by withholding the value of what they are paying for?

We must end this culture of wasting and stealing public funds. We need the authorities to be accountable in public procurement.