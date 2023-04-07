Editorials Ensure equity in organ and tissue bank plan

Kenya is establishing a body organ and tissue donation bank in September. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By BUSINESS DAILY

Kenya has in the past decade seen a rise in lifestyle and chronic diseases, which have taken a heavy toll on households due to the underfunded health sector.

For kidney ailments, organ transplants offer the best option for long-term relief and restoration of a patient to normal or economic activities.

The problem has, however, been a shortage of willing and qualifying donors for these organs, not to mention the high cost of the operation and post-transplant medication.

This is why the establishment of the body organ and tissue bank is a key milestone in the continuing fight against this chronic illness.

By widening the pool of donors, more people on dialysis will be given a chance at the life-changing transplant.

This new and exciting development must, however, be accompanied by careful implementation to ensure equity in access to donated organs.

At the same time, for the plan to be successful, the government must also address the sticky issue of the high cost of anti-rejection medicine, otherwise, the gains will be lost.