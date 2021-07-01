Editorials Ensure fair vaccine access

Healthcare staff prepares to administer a Covid-19 vaccine. FILE PHOTO | AFP

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The ambitious plan to roll out vaccinaction of the entire Kenyan adult population for Covid by June next year will only be successful with fair distribution.

The government plans to inoculate 10 million adults by Christmas this year and 26 million by mid next year after securing Sh21.3 billion inclusive of a huge World Bank loan.

The ambitious plan to roll out vaccinaction of the entire Kenyan adult population for Covid by June next year will only be successful with fair distribution.

The government plans to inoculate 10 million adults by Christmas this year and 26 million by mid next year after securing Sh21.3 billion inclusive of a huge World Bank loan.

Distribution of the first round of vaccines to initial 1.005 million Kenyans unfairly left out the poor and vulnerable who were not able to access the vaccines.

While the middle class and the affluent could exploit their connections and get information from their circles most poor people had very little information on where to get the vaccines.

This disparity means that the most vulnerable population living in close quarters where social distancing is problematic and families that lack the resources or access to medical care remain exposed to the virus.

The government must ensure the new vaccines get to slums and informal areas and run campaigns to demystify the vaccines among urban and rural poor.

What this pandemic has taught the world is that ‘we are only as strong as the weakest link’.