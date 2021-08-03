Editorials Ensure fairness in rent law

By BUSINESS DAILY

The proposed law barring landlords from auctioning the property of rent defaulters without court approval should aim for fairness.

The government-backed Landlord and Tenant Bill of 2021 requires landlords to file a case at the Rent Tribunal and get ruling ahead of auction.

This is a departure from the current Distress for Rent Act that empowers landlords to auction defaulters after issuing a 14-day notice. Tenants deserve to be protected especially given the many reports of brutal evictions and sale of their valuable property for a song over non-payment.

While the change aims to save tenants from losing their valuables, the proposed law should ensure the rights of landlords are not neglected.

For instance, the proposed law should give a timeline within which rent tribunals will listen and conclude disputes.

In addition, there should be a provision to ensure tenants do not cart away their household goods as the case drags at the Rent Tribunal.

Tribunals have been taking more than a year to conclude cases and if this is allowed to continue, it may embolden tenants to default on rent.