Ensure fairness in rent law

Editorials
Ensure fairness in rent lawWednesday August 04 2021
The proposed law barring landlords from auctioning the property of rent defaulters without court approval should aim for fairness.
The government-backed Landlord and Tenant Bill of 2021 requires landlords to file a case at the Rent Tribunal and get ruling ahead of auction.
This is a departure from the current Distress for Rent Act that empowers landlords to auction defaulters after issuing a 14-day notice. Tenants deserve to be protected especially given the many reports of brutal evictions and sale of their valuable property for a song over non-payment.
While the change aims to save tenants from losing their valuables, the proposed law should ensure the rights of landlords are not neglected.
For instance, the proposed law should give a timeline within which rent tribunals will listen and conclude disputes.
In addition, there should be a provision to ensure tenants do not cart away their household goods as the case drags at the Rent Tribunal.
Tribunals have been taking more than a year to conclude cases and if this is allowed to continue, it may embolden tenants to default on rent.