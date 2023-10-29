Editorials Ensure farmers receive good quality fertiliser

It is good news that the fertiliser shipped into the country in the first six months of the year is three times what traders imported during a similar period last year.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, 12.6 million bags were brought into the country against the 3.76 million bags in the first half-year of 2022.

The government subsidy tied to the plan of taming the rising cost of living is part of the reason the quantities have gone up this fast.

It is encouraging that traders are using the window to play a part in cushioning Kenyans from food shortages and higher food prices.

However, going by past reports, some traders have used such windows to compromise quality in their pursuit of super profits.

Worse, some officials have failed in the job of ensuring that only good quality is released into the market, either for personal gains or to allow cronies to get away with murder, so to speak.

We, therefore, ask the government to police the fertiliser subsidy window to ensure only the right quality fertiliser is imported and delivered to farmers.