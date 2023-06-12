Editorials Ensure merit in Kenya trade attaché postings

Trade Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By BUSINESS DAILY

For years, the government has been seen to post people with questionable qualifications, including cronies and relatives of top politicians, to missions abroad.

This decision has now come to haunt the country's competitiveness abroad.

The National Assembly Committee on Trade, Industrialisation and Cooperatives reckons that Kenya’s trade missions abroad have struggled to find new markets for Kenyan goods despite gobbling up a “huge share” of the ministry’s annual budget in allowances payable to attachés.

Official data shows that Kenya’s top five destination markets --Uganda, the US, Netherlands, Pakistan and Tanzania --accounted for about 42.22 percent of the Sh868.55 billion total merchandise export value for 2022.

That is why Parliament's directive to the Trade Ministry to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the qualification and suitability of trade attachés abroad is laudable.

It is therefore critical that the ministry prioritise the audit and take the necessary corrective actions to ensure missions have competent people pushing Kenya's trade agenda abroad.