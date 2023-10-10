Editorials Ensure stability in financial markets

By BUSINESS DAILY

The relationship between the capital and forex markets is one of mutual benefit when both are functioning properly.

A thriving stock market attracts foreign portfolio inflows, helping boost the country’s reserves of hard currency and stabilising the exchange rate.

At the same time, stability in the exchange rate and availability of sufficient supply of dollars offers assurance to investors that they need not worry about accessing their returns—and can thus freely invest in the country.

This is why the forex woes of the Kenyan market at the beginning of the year have had such as negative effect on the wider financial markets, causing the country’s ranking as per the Absa Financial Markets Index to fall by one place to seventh.

This decline in the eyes of investors is tied in part to concerns about the shortage of forex.

Granted, efforts made since the end of March by the Central Bank of Kenya and commercial banks to arrest the dislocation in the forex market, mainly seen in the interbank market, have been bearing fruit in that the market has become more predictable.

Care must be taken therefore to ensure that the stability is retained, in order to make the financial markets competitive against the peers on the continent. The persistent weakening of the shilling is also a worry for investors, due to the erosion of real (dollar) returns that they are getting from the Kenyan market.

While it is true that the country’s monetary policy does not seek to influence the direction of the exchange rate, policy measures that encourage local production and exports, and discourage imports, will go a long way in addressing this depreciation.