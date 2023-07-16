Editorials Epra is setting a bad example on fuel VAT

A customer attendant serves a client at Rubis Energy along Koinange Street Nairobi on June 14, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

On Friday, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) released the new maximum retail pump prices, with a litre of super petrol down 85 cents, kerosene down Sh3.96 and diesel unchanged.

The new prices are “inclusive of the 16 percent value added tax in line with the provisions of the Finance Act, 2023, which remains suspended by the courts.

Indeed, the review is only coming two weeks after the Epra released new prices on July 1 against the court order. Therefore, the 16 percent VAT is an illegal levy imposed on the already overburdened consumer.

It is unacceptable for a regulator to repeatedly ignore the law. In a regime where a regulator can ignore court orders, it will be very difficult for the government to punish rogue operators, be they fuel dealers or other players whose licences are tied to the law.

We ask the Epra to obey the court order that has suspended the Finance Act, 2023. The regulator is setting the wrong precedent that may hit the consumer when dealers choose to play with prices at will.