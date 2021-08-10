Editorials Expand Covid vaccination to offset threat in matatus

By BUSINESS DAILY

The decision to allow matatus to carry passengers at full capacity just as the rest of the world is reintroducing restrictions to curb the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant is baffling. It risks derailing the war on the pandemic.

The Delta variant, now the most dominant in Kenya, is up to 60 percent more transmissible than Alpha and almost twice as transmissible as the original Wuhan strain.

World Health Organisation (WHO) experts say increased social mixing and mobility, as well as relaxation of other measures, make it easy for the virus to spread.

The Ministry of Transport’s decision to allow passengers to sit hip-to-hip in matatus is therefore mind-boggling. What rationale was used to arrive at the decision?

Data released by the Ministry of Health in recent days do not show any signifcant reduction in infections to warrant relaxation of public transport rules on Covid.

It would appear that the authorities resorted to populism in the wake of sustained lobbying by matatu owners and operators, who have all long argued that the restrictions on carrying capacity were pushing them out of business. After throwing the door open, the government expects the sector to self-regulate. The crews are expected to check temperatures and deny entry to any passenger whose temperature is above normal or exhibiting other Covid-19 symptoms. That is hardly comforting.

Matatu crews are not known for being exemplary citizens who mind the welfare of commuters. They have proved time and again that if they can cut corners they will. There is no rule they won’t break to earn more money and are emboldened by traffic police officers whom they bribe to look the other way. How then is the government expecting this group to change its ways when it has the perfect opportunity to recoup losses after months of restriction?

The best way to ensure that matatus don’t contribute to the faster spread of the Delta variant and overwhelm our healthcare system is by stepping up Covid-19 vaccination so that the country can achieve herd immunity.

The concerns of matatus operators and owners are valid, but they should not trump our public health concerns. Not when the repercussions are so dire.