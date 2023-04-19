Editorials Expand JKIA to avoid the costly disruptions

The botched take-off of a Singapore Airlines cargo plane that led to the closure of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for close to seven hours on Monday should serve as a reminder of the need to expand the country's main point of entry.

Disruptions caused by stalled planes on the single runways are costly for businesses and individuals who use the facility to move in and out of the country as well as bring in goods.

Competing interests and corruption in government saw the country lose over Sh4 billion in expansion projects that collapsed.

The government should therefore revisit plans to construct a new terminal and a second runway which will serve the increased number of passengers that use the region's biggest airport.

It should not be lost on Kenya that frequent disruptions are killing JKIA's competitive advantage. Neighbouring countries like Rwanda, Tanzania and Ethiopia have in recent years expanded their airports to cater to increasing air traffic.

Kenya should emulate the other countries in the region that have expanded their air travel infrastructure.