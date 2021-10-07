Editorials Explain the gap in public debt servicing figures

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

Nancy Gathungu, the Auditor-General, says her office has started the next round of scrutiny to ascertain whether the Sh7.7 trillion public debt is being serviced within schedule.

This is the right step since the just ended audit of June 2020 has revealed a Sh30 billion gap in bonds, bills and government bank statements.

Ms Gathungu found the Sh4.5 billion bank balance at the end of June 2020 had a Sh1.8 billion gap against the Treasury’s ledger books. Further, Sh2 billion was overspent on Treasury bills while Sh26.2 billion variance was recorded in Treasury bonds.

She has warned that the Sh2 billion overspending on the bills was not acknowledged by the central bank and may not be recoverable.

Revealing such gaps is an important step in securing public resources and helps in guiding various government agencies and officials in the future. As such, they should lead to upgrades such as retraining, new training, better tools, more recruitment and even tweaking audit processes to reduce this kind of haemorrhage.

A Sh30 billion gap is not a small dent and the Auditor-General’s office and other agencies should ensure that the revelations are followed through, reassessed and steps taken to stop recurrence.

To get it right, such reports should be accompanied with mitigation measures, and the relevant agency tasked to detail steps taken and disclose to the public what has been done to recover the losses.

These should be done through mass circulating newspapers or other media to assure the public that the audits are not annual rituals with no benefit to the taxpayer.

If the existing legal regime does not support such follow-ups, we urge a legal review to firm up the mitigation measures. Through the law, public officials would be empowered to act and to cushion the public from a cycle of earth-shaking audit revelations that do not make sense to the economy.

Audits are nothing if the revelations are not used to make the future better.

We urge the audit office to work with timelines and brief Parliament particularly so that the loopholes can be fixed on time and questionable spends are reduced as much as possible.