Editorials Extradition ruling laudable

Hammer of Justice. PHOTO | COURTESY

By BUSINESS DAILY

Kenyans deserve to see more officials held accountable for abusing their positions and misusing public resources.

The Supreme Court ruling that has allowed the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to proceed with the bid to extradite former Energy minister Chris Okemo and former Kenya Power boss Samuel Gichuru is laudable.

The duo is wanted by the Royal Court of Jersey for accepting bribes from foreign businesses that won tenders at the utility firm, with the proceeds wired to the Jersy Island.

A legal fight between the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Attorney-General on which office should institute the stalled the extradition. The Supreme Court ruling will inspire confidence in the wheels of justice, which tends to turn very slowly in corruption cases in Kenyan courts.

Kenyans were amazed by the fast pace at which the Akasha brothers case was handled in a United States court, for example.

The war against wanton theft of public resources has always been hampered by low success rate of convictions with individuals involved tampering with the justice process.

