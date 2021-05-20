Editorials Failure to disclose new CJ’s worth to MPs is wrong

Martha Karambu Koome is Kenya's first woman Chief Justice following her appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 19, 2021. PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary It has emerged that the net worth of the new Chief Justice Martha Koome was not revealed to Members of Parliament when she was being vetted.

Muturi Kigano, the chairman of the Delegated Committee that vetted Justice Koome said the disclosure has been kept by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) which interviewed her for the job.

This is surprising given that declaration of wealth among those seeking top State positions is a constitutional requirement. There are good reasons why the framers of the constitution thought it wise that this is made mandatory. One of the fundamental reasons is that it strengthens the fight against corruption, a menace that has been ravaging the country for decades.

Therefore, the new Chief Justice ought to have started on the right foot by ensuring her wealth declaration format follows the laid down rules. Disclosing this critical information to the JSC and failing to reveal it to Parliament defeats the whole purpose of this constitutional imperative.

Top government officials such as Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and ambassadors have all revealed their net worth during vetting by Parliament. This is the way to go if Kenya is to slay the dragon of corruption as such financial disclosures help the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to detect and prevent the vice.

It this raises eyebrows when the wealth of the CJ, a person who heads an institution that is at the centre of the war against corruption, is kept from Parliament and by implication the public. This sets a bad precedent that should not go unchallenged especially by Parliament, or even the Judiciary, as from the look of it such an exemption is unlawful, discriminative and flies in the face of the doctrine of equality before the law.

Failing to subject Justice Koome to the due process of wealth declaration reeks of double-standards. We seem to be operating two sets of rules where some state officers are required to reveal their financial details to the public while others are cushioned against the requirement.

As an institution that places a high premium on fairness, the Judiciary should be the first to protest against this selective application of the law.