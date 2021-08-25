Editorials Fast-track changes to the sectional properties law

Ministry of Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney. PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The review of the Sectional Properties Act 2020 that will now allow developers to roll out phased and mixed-use developments without the risk of losing rights to already existing tenants will unlock projects and create jobs in a sector that has seen hard times in recent years.

It has been a long and winding road for the Sectional Properties law since it was first mooted in 1987.

The 2020 version, while a big improvement on the 1987 law, has left developers who do phased developments at a disadvantage once the head title is surrendered for registration of sectional units, given that the owners of these units can currently exercise rights to prevent development of the idle section of the land.

This is why the new policy by the Ministry of Lands that will see this loophole addressed is important and welcome.

The ministry has acknowledged that developing large-scale real estate projects are costly undertakings that are rarely if ever done in a single phase.

Even the government’s own affordable housing projects are being done in phases as capital becomes available.

Therefore, by making it hard to do phased or mixed use developments locks out investments in the sector unnecessarily.

The knock-on effect is that there are fewer jobs for construction workers, and the desire to close the gap in affordable housing is not met.

It has also had the potential of fuelling disputes, where unit buyers use their rights to alter the plans of the developers should they not be to their liking, ignoring the fact that the developers may need to recoup their investment by developing the land to the original plans.

Developers also rely on phased sales to raise capital for further development of the land, and therefore deserve to be allowed to do so without losing any rights to the entire property.

We therefore hope that the review will be implemented, and that the changes will reinvigorate the development of multiple dweller projects that are key to bridging the housing deficit in the country.