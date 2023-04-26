Editorials Fast track Kenya’s oil development plan

Epra director general Daniel Kiptoo. FILE PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) says it will complete the review of the new plan for commercialising the oil in the South Lokichar Basin in June, more than a decade after Kenya discovered viable crude reserves in Turkana.

British firm Tullow Oil and its joint venture partners submitted the revised field development plan (FDP) to the government for approval last month.

The new FDP will also pave the way for the compensation of 516 landowners in the project area to relocate and allow the start of commercial production.

Tullow and its partners have several times changed the timelines for the submission of the FDP, delaying Kenya’s push to join the league of oil exporting nations.

The delays have, without doubt, limited the returns Kenya could have enjoyed from oil riches, given the significant shift in recent years towards clean energy.

Globally, countries have been seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and mitigate the effects of climate change. As a result, the demand for fossil fuels such as oil is expected to decline in the foreseeable future.

Epra must now ensure no more delays and fast-track the review since the oil production plan must also get a Cabinet ratification and be forwarded to Parliament for debate and approval.

The government must take into account that investments in actual production facilities take time and resources, and the world is no longer waiting with bated breath to buy Kenya’s black gold.