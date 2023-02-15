Editorials Fast-track Kenya, US deal to boost trade

President Joe Biden with President William Ruto during the U.S.-Africa Leader Summit on December 14, 2022, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. PHOTO | PCS

By BUSINESS DAILY

That the Ruto administration has adopted the key areas of the proposed trade deal with the US comes as good news.

Regime changes tend to lead to delays in deals as experienced in the US when there was a year-and-a-half hiatus after President Joe Biden took over.

Now it is time to hasten the negotiations. The US is a critical trading partner.

The two countries agreed on the 11 pillars of the proposed trade deal.

The US-Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership, launched by the Biden administration, will replace the two-decade-old Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).

The current Agoa deal, a preferential trade programme that allows duty- and quota-free access to the US market for sub-Saharan African countries, will expire in September 2025.

Agoa expiry clause has derailed long-term investments in Kenya and hopefully, the new deal will boost investments and also exports to the US.

The two countries should now develop a roadmap for the final deal to hasten agricultural trade, spur the digital economy, and integrate micro, small, and medium enterprises into international trade, a sector that is a key driver of the economy.