Editorials Fast-track Kinder Joy probe

A file photo taken on November 18, 2014 shows chocolate Kinder Eggs in a supermarket in Hanover, central Germany. AFP PHOTO

By BUSINESS DAILY

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) is investigating the safety of popular chocolate products by Italian candy maker Ferrero after some were withdrawn from supermarket shelves in European markets over health concerns.

This follows European authorities’ move to recall products by Ferrero — the maker of Kinder Joy — which is popular in Kenya — over salmonella fears.

Salmonella is a bacterial disease that infects the gut and can cause gastroenteritis. Symptoms include diarrhoea, stomach cramps and sometimes vomiting and fever. However, symptoms could be severe, especially in children.

BBC reported that 63 individuals, including children, have fallen ill even as more cases are reported in Europe, including Ireland, France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands.

The Kebs says samples of the products by the Italian firm sold in the Kenyan market would be tested for safety before deciding on them.

Given the popularity of the products among children, we urge the Kebs to conduct a speedy investigation on the products and issue findings and act on them as a matter of urgency.

If the products are contaminated, then Kenya authorities should demand that Ferrero recalls suspected batches of Kinder Surprise eggs because of the possible presence of salmonella.

The company should also be compelled to issue full refunds to consumers who have purchased the products.