Editorials Fast-track law on firm ownership disclosure

A draft amendment to the Companies Act 2015 giving the Business Registration Service (BRS) teeth to deal with firms hiding beneficial owners should be fast-tracked to aid the fight against graft and conflict of interest in government procurement.

If approved, the law will give the BRS wider powers to sanction entities that hide real owners while pocketing billions of shillings from public contracts.

Disclosing beneficial owners will also help in curbing money laundering and shine a light on investors using nominee accounts to side-step ownership limits in firms listed on the NSE.

The current law limits the range of sanctions that the agency can impose, with an offending company liable to a fine not exceeding Sh500,000.

This most probably explains the low compliance whereby only 1,476 contracts worth Sh77.9 billion had beneficial information published on the Public Procurement Information Portal.

The BRS meanwhile should also sustain its outreach activities to sensitise companies on their legal obligations to disclose beneficial ownership information.