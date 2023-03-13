Editorials Fight graft in Nairobi car parking system

City Hall must find a lasting solution to Nairobi City’s car parking problem that is denying the county millions of shillings.

Parking fees are one of the top three revenue streams for City Hall, but it has continued to underperform mainly due to corrupt attendants.

City Hall raised Sh798.67 million from parking fees in the six months that ended December, well below half of the targeted Sh3.025 billion.

The county must now move away from knee-jerk reactions and pick on a well-thought-out strategy if it is to fix challenges such as corruption and harassment of motorists.

City Hall has in the past tossed from one service provider to another, varied the fees without notice and even tried to lock out some vehicles from the city.

With the growing population of people and cars, a sustainable solution must be found now if City Hall is to avoid chaos and reap the demographic benefits.

The county should explore alternatives, including returning the fees collection function to the Kenya Revenue Authority or hiring a private firm for the role.