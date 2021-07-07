Editorials Fill Judiciary vacancies

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) must make substantive appointments to the various positions that have been run by individuals in acting capacities for years on end.

The human resources committee of the commission has been accused of failing to appoint officers who have been in acting capacity for between 16 and 40 months.

Director Finance is among the critical positions that have not been filled substantively.

This is in breach of the Judiciary Human Resource Policies and Procedures Manual, according to a report by the Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu.

She said that the manual requires acting appointments to be held for a maximum of 12 months that can only be extended by a final acting period of six months.

Besides flouting the Judiciary’s own rules, the failure to fill the positions substantively has obvious negative consequences for all stakeholders.

It hurts accountability and service delivery since the individuals in the temporary positions may not be motivated or empowered to make critical decisions and give their best performance.

It also hurts the careers of the individuals involved, keeping them in limbo over positions that could later to taken up by others.