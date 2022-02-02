Editorials Find a solution to KQ’s woes other than bailout

A Kenya Airways plane at the JKIA in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The government must decide what it wants from KQ and reasonable profitability should be part of those goals.

The upcoming massive bailout of Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ should not become a recurrent feature in our public finances. But there are genuine fears that this may be the case given the failure by the government to identify and implement a long-term strategy to resolve the national carrier’s financial problems.

KQ, as the airline is known by its international code, will receive the lion’s share of the Sh26.5 billion bailout package lined up by the Treasury in the supplementary budget estimates.

This appears to be part of the Sh53.4 billion that the government had pledged to the carrier in direct budget support in the fiscal year that ends in June 2022 as well as the subsequent one, making it the largest corporate bailout.

KQ says it needs the money urgently and bailouts may be the only option now. The cash infusion is required to fund maintenance of grounded planes, payment of salaries and settlement of utility bills such as security, water, electricity and parking.

It will, however, be costly and highly irresponsible to keep bailing out the company without taking tough decisions to fix its woes.

The government must decide what it wants from KQ and reasonable profitability should be part of those goals. The airline needs to be restructured to focus on high-priority routes in the international and domestic markets.

There needs to be a review of what, if any, incentives can be offered to the airline to support its recovery from years of losses. These could include tax exemptions and exclusive use of the airline by civil servants on official duty.

The lack of decisiveness on the part of the government, KQ’s major shareholder, is an ominous sign that bailouts themselves could turn out to be the only strategy for keeping the airline alive.

The government recently ditched the plan to nationalise the carrier, having also announced pursuing an alliance with South African Airways which is similarly heavily indebted.

An earlier proposal to merge KQ with the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) was also abandoned. The constant flip-flop does not inspire confidence. It is time to find a viable solution and implement it straight away.