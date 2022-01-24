Editorials Find unclaimed asset owners

The Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA) is now sitting on Sh54.8 billion in idle cash, shares and dividends surrendered by insurance companies, banks, pension schemes, law firms, mobile phone money wallets and Saccos, among others.

While it is commendable that companies are complying with the unclaimed assets law, this has made the State agency a cash cow, collecting money and doing very little to find its owners.

UFAA has only paid out Sh1.5 billion from the billions it has collected upon receiving 23,134 claims, which is a very low rate of re-uniting the assets with their real owners.

It is an indication the agency is not doing enough to educate the public on how they can check if they have idle assets or the process of getting back the funds.

It also shows the level of secrecy where families are not aware of their deceased members' assets and are unable to benefit from their estate long after they are dead.

UFAA has to actively look for some of the beneficiaries, to expedite the process of reuniting idle assets with their owners. The money, if released to the public, can help increase consumption in the economy especially as the country recovers from the ravages of Covid-19.