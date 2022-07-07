Editorials Five-year tax policy reviews will be good for business

By BUSINESS DAILY

Proposals to have tax policy reviews done every five years are welcome. The draft National Tax Policy proposes tax laws reviewed once every five years to make the taxation regime predictable and the country an attractive investment destination.

Presently, taxes are reviewed annually through the Finance Act.

Frequent changes in tax laws cause unpredictability and inefficiency in tax administration. This creates distortions, which impose additional costs to taxpayers and the revenue administration.

Business lobbies have been particularly unhappy with the tax policy, with some of them choosing to challenge the Treasury’s decisions in court

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), for instance, moved to court to have the minimum tax on corporate sales overturned last year.

Businesses say unpredictability in the tax system disrupts planning and makes it expensive to do business in Kenya.

The Treasury, for instance, introduced reduced corporate income tax rate of 15 percent for five years for businesses operating plastic recycling plants in 2019 only to repeal it a year later, hurting investors who had hoped to benefit from the incentive.

It is important that major tax policy changes undergo a rigorous review and public participation before they are enacted.

Reviewing the laws at least once every five years gives ample time for investors to internalise the direction of the government to enable them and other affected players to plan and where applicable re-align their long-term plans.

Shifting to five-year reviews will allow businesses to lock in the expected cost of taxation on their investments and plan ahead knowing very little will change along the way.

It will also instill discipline in Treasury officials to make more deliberate long-term tax plans rather than reactive measures to meet the pressures of raising more revenues in the short run.

The change will help make Kenya more attractive to investors keen on long-term rather than speculative capital.