Fix CBK board legal headache for stability

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

President William Ruto's administration has a chance to stagger appointments at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to achieve sound succession planning at the banking regulator.

The CBK is preparing for the exit of the governor, deputy governor and chairman in mid-June 2023 and four board members in December next year.

This will test the CBK Act 2015, which requires that members of the board be appointed at different times so that their exit dates fall at different times.

The Ruto administration should move to achieve staggered terms by first hiring an additional four board members to adhere to the Act, which calls for 11 non-executive directors instead of the current seven.

This means the CBK has a chance to achieve the staggered board tenures by appointing four additional board members in phases between now and December next year when the current four will be leaving.

Another option would be the terms of part of the current four members being cut short and replacements made.

Under the CBK Act, the board is responsible for determining the policy of the bank, other than the formulation of monetary policy.

It is therefore in the interest of the country to have stability at the institution at all times. Replacing the board at once poses continuity gaps.

The practice of phased transition is in line with Mwongozo, the code of governance for State corporations that was introduced in 2015 to promote good governance in public institutions.