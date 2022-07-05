Editorials Fix China trade imbalance

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Hanque Square, Beijing, China. PHOTO | COURTESY

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The trade deficit between Kenya and China widened by double digits in the year to March to Sh425 billion, cementing the trade imbalance between the two countries.

Latest official trade data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows the gap between exports and imports — grew by 15 percent from Sh370.58 billion in March last year.

This means that China now accounts for 20.27 percent, or Sh446.65 billion, of Kenya’s Sh2.2 trillion import bill. The deficit has continued on an upward trajectory four years after the launch of the Integrated National Exports Development and Promotion Strategy in July 2018.

The strategy made China a top target destination for Kenya’s farm produce such as tea, coffee, cut flowers, fruits and vegetables.

Nairobi has also been on a diplomatic charm offensive to smooth access and grow its market share in China, even posting five envoys in the Far East Asian region to clear the way. But the numbers show that this is yet to make any mark on the direction of trade. It is high time Nairobi demand ed better trade relations with China.