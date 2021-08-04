Editorials Fix SRC data security woes

PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The lack of a modern and secure information storage system at the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) is a major risk that should be addressed promptly.

Parliament was told that the agency, which handles sensitive information such as remuneration and benefits of all public servants, currently allows its directors to carry home the data in hard drives every other day.

The risks here are many, including loss, theft and manipulation of the information that includes data from the president, speakers and members of county assemblies.

The SRC blames the Treasury for failing to provide Sh100 million it says is required to invest in an offsite data backup system.

The government should provide the money as soon as possible to enable the agency run its operations efficiently and safely.

If the money cannot be made available, there are alternative solutions to the problem. The SRC can plug into one of the data management systems run by other government ministries and departments.

This is also an opportunity for the government to think about implementing shared data storage services to cut costs and improve service delivery. It appears that various agencies are investing in their own information management infrastructure. But the bottom-line is that the SRC must stop the archaic and risk-prone data handling.