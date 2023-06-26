Editorials Fix water distribution systems to cut wastage

Reports that more than half of the water supplied to counties is going to waste through leaks or apparent failures such as theft or metering inaccuracies should concern us all.

Kisii and Nyamira, both served by Gusii Water and Sanitation Company, recorded the highest water loss at 77 percent each, according to the performance report of Kenya’s Water Services Sector for 2021/22. Nairobi County lost 50 percent of the water it produced.

Apart from the estimated Sh11.2 billion revenue leakage that would have helped improve Kenya’s water services sector, the wastage raises serious concerns about the sustainability of the distribution channels and the safety of this commodity.

Many Kenyans continue to consume water flowing from their taps without really knowing the source and quality of the distribution channels.

This puts them at risk of consuming a contaminated commodity that can easily fuel water-borne diseases such as cholera.

The lost revenue also presents the missed resources that the country could have invested in projects such as modernising water supply channels, sinking new boreholes and connecting more Kenyans to piped water.

With the population in urban centres bulging and the effects of climate change affecting water sources, the scarcity of this commodity may worsen unless cartels are forced out of the way.

The government must take steps to improve the distribution channels and protect water sources.