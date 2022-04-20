Editorials Follow the law in asset raids

Times Tower in Nairobi, the headquarters of Kenya Revenue Authority. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has continued to make big wins in its pursuit of tax evaders. This has seen the government arm it with more tools, resources and powers to achieve this goal.

However, to succeed, it must ensure that it follows the law and does not run ahead of itself.

This rush saw it block 13 bank accounts of businesswoman Mary Wambui Mungai over a Sh2.5 billion tax dispute before disclosing she was facing tax evasion charges.

The High Court has lifted the order barring the businesswoman from accessing her accounts due to a breach of a process laid down to protect both the taxman and the accused.

The taxman seems to have been bent on freezing the money forgetting to follow due process that has now scuttled its efforts. The KRA should always ensure that its actions are above board.

This is especially as the government seeks to increase the taxman’s power to seize ships, aircraft, motor vehicles and other property of rich individual taxpayers as well as businesses who owe the taxman billions of shillings.