Editorials Food, electronics price increases a wake-up call

By BUSINESS DAILY

The shortage of raw materials that has sparked an increase in prices of food, animal feeds, cars, televisions, refrigerators, water heaters, washing machines, and other home appliances should act as a wake-up call to Kenya and Africa at large.

For years, Kenya and other African nations have sourced copper, aluminium, lithium, cobalt, nickel and other minerals from foreign countries, especially China.

Farmers just need incentives to address the market challenges. Currently, there is a biting shortage of maize, wheat, and soybean and Kenya is pegging its hope on Tanzania and Uganda to bring in more maize stocks to boost its reserves.

No country can grow fundamentally if it imports even its staple foods.

For how long will Kenya rely on imports? Experts and policymakers have already pointed at the high cost of seeds, fertiliser, and lack of a clear policy on land sub-division as the biggest threats to food production.

About five and 10 years ago, the average farm size was five acres in Kenya’s breadbasket areas. This has, however, reduced to between 0.5 and 2.5 acres. Let the Agriculture ministry seriously consider irrigation and teaching farmers better practices.

African countries must also boost trade with each other to reduce the decades-long dependence on Western products.

Africa has deposits of minerals that are used to make a wide array of technologies. However, these minerals are exported, and value is added outside Africa. With the world’s supply chains increasing under threat, Africa needs to cushion itself from the disruptions.