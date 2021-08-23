Editorials Get more innovative to sustain SGR growth

The efficacy and impact of the entire SGR can only be seen and felt through cargo transport. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The good performance by the standard gauge railway (SGR) in the first half of the year is encouraging.

The Mombasa-Nairobi railway line, which cost taxpayers Sh327 billion in foreign debt, had been recording losses since it started operations three years ago.

The rise in the SGR revenue by 33 percent is uplifting.

The upward trajectory raises hope for the viability of the project. We believe efficient management and strategic marketing would spur the SGR to even greater heights.

However, the turn in the fortunes of the SGR operations should not be short-lived. It should signal a grand match to a viable investment that would not only fully service the debt but also earn Kenya an income.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics data, the passenger and cargo trains generated Sh7.936 billion in the period, up from Sh5.963 billion in a similar period last year.

The cargo trains accounted for the biggest chunk of the revenue increase in the period at Sh1.5 billion while the passenger service posted growth of Sh470 million.

The growth in the SGR cargo business is an indicator that businesses are embracing the railway services, which earlier met stiff resistance from some traders and truck operators.

However, an increase in the volume of trade could see the truckers and SGR play a complementary role in ensuring efficient delivery of cargo.

The SGR operators have also come up with new passenger schedules to tap the high demand for Madaraka Express services.

We encourage the railway managers not to relent in their efforts to boost the viability of SGR services.

Keep up the tempo through creative ways such as favourable pricing and timings as well as last-mile connectivity.

Under the last-mile connectivity policy, the SGR should strive to ensure that the goods are delivered closest to the customers.

The operators should also ensure that the service schedule is in tandem with the customer demand, which is a departure from the traditional ways of doing business.

With the right focus, market research and strategies, the SGR performance can only be better and profitable.