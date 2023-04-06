Editorials Give fishermen, traders equipment support

A fishmonger sorts out fish at the Fresh Fish Market in Kisumu County. FILE PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The Bill pushing for the introduction a 20 percent excise duty on fish imports should be passed to protect the local industry and create jobs for fishing communities.

We believe that Kenya has the potential to increase fish production to meet local demand and export markets. In turn this will help create job opportunities for young people right from extraction to fish processing and even farming.

However, passing the law, is not enough. There are other factors that have made it hard to increase fish production and make local catches cheaper than the imports.

Local traders have for long been crying foul, saying importers are selling tilapia from the Asian country directly to retailers at throwaway prices, ending up depriving them of sales.

Tilapia from China trades at Sh150 to Sh300 a kilo, while the Kenyan variety goes for Sh400. Nile Perch (mbuta) fetches Sh320 a kilo.

The national and county governments should support fish farmers and fishermen by providing critical infrastructure and equipment for catching and preserving fish before reaching the market.