Editorials Give KRA more authority

Times Tower in Nairobi, the headquarters of Kenya Revenue Authority. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) board is planning a rebrand and one of the steps in the pipeline is a name change from an ‘Authority’ to a ‘Service’. Francis Muthaura, the board chairman, a seasoned civil serviceman, says the term “authority” sometimes has a connotation of command.

Mr Muthaura adds that commanding is not the real role of the tax agency whose people are “servants of the people”.

From the onset, this sounds like splitting hairs, knowing that the term “Authority” also has a positive connotation, including a person or entity that executes with precision. So, Mr Muthaura, the KRA must command authority.

Kenyan entities have changed names to no avail, the police one of them when it dropped “force” and became a “service”.

Therefore, we urge the KRA to focus on key aspects of collecting revenue, including taming tax evasion, enlarging the tax bracket, and having workers of authority.

We ask the KRA to spare the taxpayer another round of expensive rebrand that may not deliver key reforms.