Editorials Give Lamu port key pillars

Police officers patrol at the Lamu Port following the arrival of the first batch of equipment on April 28, 2021. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary Importers, the Kenya Revenue Authority says, will be getting an exemption from paying Sh1,000 for every bill of lading, a charge that has been marked as a hiccup to importing huge-volume cargo.

As matter of fact, promotions are acceptable ways of selling marketing either a new thing or reviving what is ailing.

As part of the elaborate plans to attract traffic to the new Lamu Port, which will be officially launched on June 15, the authorities have waived fees and plan to offer 60-day free storage for importers.

The Sh320 billion facility built through public-private partnership is coming to life at a time of cut-throat competition with a number of neighbouring ports running upgrades in line with the increased demand.

This means shippers and other port users soon will have a variety to choose from, heightening rivalry.

But Lamu Port has the advantage that it is a new facility whose equipment should make more economic sense than everybody else’s in this line of business.

However, the promotional items are short-lived measures that do not offer more than the window banners announcing a new arrival.

This port ought to go deeper and convince clients that they have what it takes to drive trade and offer business glory.

This should cover infrastructure and talent while building a culture of reliability, which should be the bigger benefits than affordability in the hierarchy of port use needs. Lamu must get strong pillars.