Give Nairobi a mass rapid transport plan

Traffic jam builds up on the Nairobi Expressway's Museum Hill toll on October 5, 2023. The junction has been recording increased traffic, especially in the morning as it is the only exit to the Central Business District. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NMG

The traffic gridlocks being witnessed on the Nairobi Expressway were unavoidable once the passenger or public service vehicles (PSVs), popularly known as matatus, were allowed back on the toll road.

For starters, the 27km road between Rironi on the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) wasn’t quite designed to handle the heavy traffic you would normally see on other major city roads.

Indeed, the reason for tolling was to restrict the traffic on the road and cut travel time to JKIA amid concerns that delays in getting agricultural produce to the airport for export, for example, was costing the country millions of shillings daily.

Moja Expressway, the company that operates the Nairobi Expressway, puts the daily traffic at between 65,000 and 70,000 currently, up from an average of 50,000 vehicles in February.

A spokesperson for the company was quoted in a story published in this paper on Friday that they expect the congestion to ease once the construction of an exit on the Haile Selassie Road is completed sometime next year.

But going by the failure of recent expansion of infrastructure, including road bypasses, to significantly ease traffic gridlocks in Nairobi, her forecast might be too optimistic.

As urban planning experts have advised in the past, the solution to the city’s traffic congestion problem still lies in implementing a mass rapid transport system (MRT) for the larger Nairobi Metropolitan Area to shift a significant proportion of individual travel to commuter rail and bus rapid transit (BRT) system.