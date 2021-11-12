Editorials Give policy incentives to protect economic growth

We also ask the government to deliver the promised affordable electricity based on the proposal by the presidential task force that assessed the power purchase agreements.

The economy grew by 10.1 percent in the second quarter of the year, marking the first time in five decades since a double-digit growth was registered in Kenya.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the key drivers of this impressive performance when the economy was struggling with Covid-19 shocks were manufacturing, hospitality, financial services, and transportation.

The new growth figures reveal a number of great qualities, key among them grit. Some of these sectors felt the full weight of the virus disruption. Hospitality and transportation were brought to their knees, with companies laying off workers, leaving a thin workforce or closing business altogether.

Based on this, the government must get its policies right to safeguard this performance. It must support the key sectors to ensure they remain firm as the recovery journey continues into an as yet uncertain future because the virus remains a big threat to human activity across the world.

On policy, it is advisable that the government deliver more tax incentives to give manufacturers, for example, more room to navigate the uncertainties, deliver jobs and reignite purchasing. Already companies have shown optimism and are hiring again while reviewing pay upwards to motivate workers and expand business.

We also ask the government to deliver the promised affordable electricity based on the proposal by the presidential task force that assessed the power purchase agreements. The authorities should ensure that power supply is as less disruptive as possible.

More important, individuals and companies have to ensure the Covid-19 protocols are followed to the letter for ease of movement and overall health security.

According to the KNBS, the growth recorded was mainly due to the easing of the Covid containment measures, leading to a gradual resumption of economic activity.

While the Covid-19 curfew has been lifted, this is not the time to be reckless; everyone must remain vigilant.

People must keep social distance, wash hands with soap, and wear face masks properly as the economy recovers from this virus ruin.