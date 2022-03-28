Editorials Give priority to school meals

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary By March 2021, there were 10.1 million primary school pupils in Kenya, more than eight million in public institutions, revealing the enormity of the budget required to execute the milk supply.

The Education committee got it right in demanding that such a plan be backed by policy, basically testing such ideas against other national priorities, their funding and structure.

While milk is important both for growing enrolment and nutrition, there is more basic and foundational support such as school feeding that ought to be a priority.

The National Assembly’s Education committee has rejected a Bill that sought to return the school milk programme for pre-primary and primary public schools.

One of the hiccups would be the hefty Sh1 billion-a-week or Sh36 billion annual cost that the committee said was likely to hurt the school meals plan.

A similar plan existed in the 1980s and 1990s and most schools were getting one or two 250ml packet of milk twice or three times a week. But it was stopped on costs burden while successive governments may have relegated it to pick up more pressing expenditures.

