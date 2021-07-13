Editorials Give PWDs opportunities

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary It is disappointing that a company as advanced as Safaricom failed to give an equal opportunity to Mr Macharia citing lack of necessary equipment.

Persons living with disability (PWDs) are as talented as the rest of Kenyans and can perform tasks as expected of them in a work environment.

Businesses have a responsibility to ensure that their facilities and work environment welcome employees from different background and capacities. They have a duty to promote equality and provide reasonable accommodation.

That Safaricom denied a disabled job applicant Wilson Macharia an opportunity to work for the largest telco in the region is unfortunate. The telecommunications operator argued that a lack of a special software made it difficult for Mr Macharia to work as a customer care executive.

A lot has been done in all spheres to make society inclusive for the disabled, including buildings with special entrances and ramps for wheelchairs and reserved parking. However, this incident reveals that private companies are yet to make their operations friendly for the PWDs community.

Citing reasons that unduly disadvantage others in the recruitment process goes against the 2010 Constitution. While employers have a right over the people to hire, they should strive to make their platforms usable by people of all abilities.