Give start-ups tools they need to thrive

Startups are solution-rich but may lack adequate runway or market access. FILE PHOTO | NMG

BUSINESS DAILY

The report that Kenyan start-ups were the second most attractive to funders in 2022 in Africa is an encouraging sign towards the country’s Vision 2030 development blueprint.

This places the country among the high-interest hubs for venture capitalists on the continent, with the local start-up ecosystem moving from fourth position last year to second in 2022, after Nigeria.

The survey by Disrupt Africa found that 63 small businesses raised Sh62.4 billion in the year. So far, about 242 firms have secured investment between January 2015 and mid-November 2022.

The majority of these are tech start-ups, which is positive news for the country as it strives to achieve its vision of Silicon Savannah of Africa, similar to the American Silicon Valley, home to world tech giants such as Twitter, Uber, and Facebook.

As of November, at least 308 tech start-ups were operating in the country with more than 11,000 employees.

To continue building towards the Silicon Savannah vision, the government must ensure that it continues to create a conducive operating environment to enable start-ups to be agile in the face of disruption such as the pandemic and not wind up.

Otherwise, we risk reversing the gains made. As it is, at least six tech start-ups closed shop this year due to several threats, including lack of financing, pandemic woes, and a harsh economic environment.

These closures led to massive job losses.

Some of the failures, analysts said, could be attributed to the failure of the entrepreneurs to understand the uniqueness of the Kenyan market.

Therefore, the government must step in to offer free business incubation workshops and remove hurdles, including the prevalent delayed payments, multiple taxes and corruption that stifles start-ups.